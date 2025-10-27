Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Release Date Revealed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ official release date from prison has been set. According to the Bureau of Prisons, the 55-year-old rapper and producer is scheduled to walk free on May 8, 2028 after serving just over four years in federal custody.

Combs, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, learned earlier this month that he would serve 50 months — the equivalent of four years and two months — following his conviction on federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He will also be required to pay a $500,000 fine and participate in both mental health and substance abuse programs during his incarceration.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Love Foxy 107.1-104.3? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Although he is serving his sentence in Brooklyn for now, federal officials have noted that he may be transferred to another facility as his case progresses.

During his sentencing, the Manhattan federal court judge took a moment to acknowledge both sides of Diddy’s legacy — his influence as a music icon and entrepreneur, and the severity of his crimes. “I considered the fact that you are a self-made artist and businessman who inspired and lifted up communities,” the judge said. “But I also must consider all of your history.”

The court’s decision came after harrowing testimony and evidence regarding Diddy’s “Freak-Offs,” private events that prosecutors described as abusive and exploitative. The judge directly addressed Combs’ treatment of his victims, saying, “You abused them physically, emotionally, and psychologically. Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, crimes that carried a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have led to a life sentence.

The judge emphasized that the ruling was not only about punishment but also about setting a precedent. “The court is not assured that, if released, these crimes would not be committed again,” the judge said, adding that the sentence serves as a message “to others who might exploit their power for abuse.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since his September 2024 arrest, Combs has remained behind bars, and that time will count toward his overall sentence. By the time he is released in 2028, he will have spent nearly four years in federal custody.

The ruling marks a dramatic fall for one of hip-hop’s most influential figures — a man once celebrated for shaping the sound of modern rap, fashion, and culture through his Bad Boy Entertainment empire. For decades, Diddy symbolized ambition and reinvention. Now, as he faces years away from the spotlight, his legacy stands divided between his contributions to music and the crimes that ultimately stripped away his freedom.

Related Article: Sean “Diddy” Combs Enrolls In Domestic Violence, Drug Abuse Programs

Related Article: Diddy Pushes For New Trial If Mann Act Convictions Are Not Overturned

While his fans and critics continue to debate the fairness and implications of the sentence, the court’s message is clear: no amount of fame, success, or money places anyone above accountability.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Release Date Revealed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com