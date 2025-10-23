Listen Live
20th Annual Student Art Poster Contest In Morrisville

K-5 Students Invited to Enter Art Poster Contest

Published on October 23, 2025

Having fun with the colors
Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Morrisville youth are invited to showcase their artistic talent and their commitment to the environment by participating in the 20th Annual Student Art Poster Contest. This year’s theme is: ‘Compost: Nature’s Superhero’

Find links to resources on composting including the Natural Resource Defense Council, the U.S. Composting Council, and the NC Department of Environmental Quality. We also encourage you to visit the Morrisville Community Library for books that might inspire a learning for this resource.

Complete instructions and the entry form can be found here.(PDF, 156KB)

The grand prize winner’s poster will be made into a banner that will be hung on Town Hall Drive after the holidays. They will also receive a Georgina’s gift certificate, a family pass to the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, and a free use of a Morrisville shelter. All first, second, and third place winners will receive a gift bag and a certificate from the Mayor!

Last year’s winners!

Congratulations to our 17 winners from this year’s 19th Annual Student Art Poster Contest!(PDF, 2MB)

Sreyanshi S. was the grand prize winner. Sreyanshi is a 3rd grader at Morrisville Elementary. First, second, and third place winners for each grade level (k-5) were on display at the Morrisville Community Library in January 2025. The grand prize winner’s art was transformed into a banner and was displayed on Town Hall Drive after the holidays.

