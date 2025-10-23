Listen Live
Pitt County Animal Services Hosts Pre-Halloween “Trunk or Treat”

Costumes, Critters and Candy for all on Saturday, October 25

Published on October 23, 2025

Something pawsitively spooky is happening at Pitt County Animal Services this weekend. The shelter is rolling out the candy carpet for its free, familyfriendly “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to
3:00 p.m. at 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC.


“Families, kids and ghouls of all ages are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes, grab a candy bucket and enjoy an afternoon of sweet treats and furry fun,” says Janis
Gallagher, Pitt County Manager.


Local businesses and County departments will be “trunked out” with decorations and goodies for everyone, two-legged and four-legged visitors alike.


While adoption appointments will not be available during the event, treaters can meet a few of the shelter’s most “boo-tiful” adoptable pets, who will be showing off their
Halloween best.


“Our Trunk or Treat is all about community, costumes and candy, with a little bit of canine chaos thrown in,” says Tiffany Peterson, Animal Services Director.


For more information, contact Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1725.
The Mission of Pitt County Government is to enhance the health, safety, and well-being
of our community by advocating for and providing quality services in a friendly and costeffective manner. Learn more: http://www.PittCountyNC.gov

