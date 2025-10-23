Pitt County Animal Services Hosts Pre-Halloween “Trunk or Treat”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Meredith Parmelee / Getty

Something pawsitively spooky is happening at Pitt County Animal Services this weekend. The shelter is rolling out the candy carpet for its free, familyfriendly “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to

3:00 p.m. at 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC.



“Families, kids and ghouls of all ages are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes, grab a candy bucket and enjoy an afternoon of sweet treats and furry fun,” says Janis

Gallagher, Pitt County Manager.



Local businesses and County departments will be “trunked out” with decorations and goodies for everyone, two-legged and four-legged visitors alike.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



While adoption appointments will not be available during the event, treaters can meet a few of the shelter’s most “boo-tiful” adoptable pets, who will be showing off their

Halloween best.



“Our Trunk or Treat is all about community, costumes and candy, with a little bit of canine chaos thrown in,” says Tiffany Peterson, Animal Services Director.



For more information, contact Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1725.

The Mission of Pitt County Government is to enhance the health, safety, and well-being

of our community by advocating for and providing quality services in a friendly and costeffective manner. Learn more: http://www.PittCountyNC.gov

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark