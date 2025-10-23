The Cars Come Out Again for DPR’s Free Trunk-or-Treat Event

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Do you need a fun and safe place to bring the kids trick-or-treating this year? Join Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) for our huge Trunk-or-Treat event right before Halloween.

On Wednesday, October 29, from 6-8 p.m. the parking lot at the Holton Career and Resource Center (401 N. Driver Street) will be transformed into a Halloween extravaganza as nearly 30 cars will have their trunks open ready with all types of candy and goodies for kids (and all the kids-at-heart).

Last year, over 400 people walked through the maze of cars and celebrated Halloween. Cars were decorated as the sewer home of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a movie theater, a witch’s hut, the Ghostbusters’ lair, and so many more. Come down this year to see how creative the cars can get.

While costumes aren’t required to participate, they do make it more fun and get everyone into the Halloween spirit and we encourage everyone to come dressed up in their scariest and most fantastical costumes!

