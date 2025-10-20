Warmth For Wake Running Low On Heaters; Needs Donations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Warmth for Wake is running low on funds to buy heaters and families across our community are already bracing for the cold. Without help, too many of our neighbors face winter without safe, reliable heat.

The program provides heaters and firewood to households that need them most, but every year the demand grows. Last winter with the help of volunteers, Warmth for Wake distributed more than 300 heaters and delivered 165 cords of wood with a market value of more than $74,000.

“Too many of our residents are forced to make impossible choices between paying to heat their home or putting food on the table,” said Cheryl Stallings with the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “No one in our community should have to face the cold alone and Warmth for Wake offers a way for all of us to make a difference.”

Donations to Warmth for Wake go directly toward purchasing heaters and fuel for families who would otherwise go without. While financial contributions are vital, the program also depends on volunteers who dedicate their Saturdays to cutting and splitting firewood. Residents who cannot donate money but want to help are encouraged to give their time.

Warmth for Wake firewood splitting events take place every Saturday between 8 – 11:30 a.m., and all ages and skill levels are welcome. Volunteers provide the muscle and Wake County provides the tools, safety equipment and training. To sign up, click here.

The need is urgent. Cold weather poses serious health and safety risks, especially for children and seniors. A small gift of warmth can mean the difference between a family enduring a harsh winter and one that feels safe in their home. To donate to Warmth for Wake, visit wake.gov/warmthforwake.

