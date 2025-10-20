Nominations Open for Chatham County’s 4th Annual “6 over 60” Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Nominations are now being accepted by Chatham County Aging Services for the 4th annual “6 over 60” Awards, which will be held Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the Pittsboro Center for Active Living.

Since 2023, the “6 over 60” Awards have sought to recognize the remarkable contributions that older adults have made and continue to make in Chatham County. While the concept is based on similar award programs, 6 over 60 was launched by Aging Services to showcase that age is not and does not have to be an impediment to serve one’s community. Nominations for the “6 over 60” Awards are submitted by members of the public and voted on by a selection committee. Official nomination forms are available at both Aging Services centers. These include the Pittsboro Center for Active Living (365 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro) and the Siler City Center for Active Living (112 Village Lake Road, Siler City). In addition, individuals may submit nominations online by visiting www.chathamcountync.gov/agingservices and clicking on the “6 over 60” tab, where a fillable nomination form is available.

For the 2026 class, nominees must be 60 years of age or older as of January 1, 2026. They must have made, or continue to make, meritorious contributions in Chatham County. Award winners must live in Chatham County or have spent the majority of their life or career in Chatham. Nominees who are not selected are kept for consideration in succeeding years unless they request to be removed. Individuals may not be selected posthumously. The selection committee will consider the merit and quality of each nominee’s work in the Chatham County community. Current employees of Chatham County Aging Services are not eligible for the award, nor may they submit nominees.

The deadline for nominee consideration is Friday, January 23, 2026. Notification of award recipients will promptly follow.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark