Tropical Storm Helene Private Road and Bridge Program

The North Carolina Private Road and Bridge Program (NC-PRB) was established to assist property owners across western North Carolina with damages from Helene. In accordance with The Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 – Part I, NC-PRB will prioritize repairs to private roads or bridges that:

Are the sole access for emergency services to residential properties occupied by the property owner for over six months of the calendar year.

Provide access to multiple residential homes, recreation or commercial facilities.

How to Get Started

If you have incurred any individual costs to repair or replace your private road, bridge, culvert or pipe, and wish to seek partial reimbursement, please use this application form.

Due to the unmatched scale and scope of the damage in western North Carolina and the overwhelming number of reports, we are currently unable to provide individual status updates or timelines for repairs.

Need Assistance?

If you need assistance with the form or have general questions about the NC Private Roads and Bridges Program, please contact ncemprb@ncdps.gov or call at 1-844-746-2326.

If you are a disaster survivor that needs resources, assistance, or guidance, please contact the NC Disaster Case Management Program at 1-844-746-2326 or visit https://www.ncdps.gov/helene/dcm.

