37th Annual HallowEno Event Comes To Durham

Spooky season is finally here, and Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is bringing the fall fun to West Point on the Eno at our 37th annual HallowEno event. Designed particularly for children aged 12 and younger, this free special event features campfire stories and songs, treats, crafts, games, and more for everyone in the family to enjoy.

On Saturday, October 18, West Point on the Eno will be transformed into a haven for Halloween activities. From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. families will be able to enjoy face painting, “witchy” crafts and “ghoulish games in the meadow, music from our live DJ, trick-or-treating in the historic Mangum house, campfire stories with the Durham County Library, and the Book Harvest will be there.

And for the first time at HallowEno we will have food trucks! That’s right, Quench 305 and DeeVine Dogs will help keep your monster appetite at bay. Also be sure to take advantage of the photo opportunities and have some pictures taken with the whole family! Costumes are highly encouraged to really get into the Halloween spirit.

In order to prepare for the event, West Point on the Eno Park will be closed until 3:30 p.m. on October 18. There will be free shuttles available that will take visitors from the North side of the West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion parking lot and dropping everyone off at the event on the South side by the upper parking lot. If the Environmental Education Pavilion lot fills up, we will have overfill parking and shuttles from Northern Highschool. These shuttles will start running at 3:15 p.m. and will run until the end of the event.

HallowEno is a rain or shine event and is free for everyone to enjoy. For more information visit: HallowEno

