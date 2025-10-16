Chatham County Guide to Early Voting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Chatham County Board of Elections Office reminds voters of important early voting information for the 2025 Municipal Election, which includes contests in Siler City, Pittsboro, Goldston, Goldston Gulf Sanitary District Municipal Election, and for the Town of Apex (Chatham County portion), and the Cary Municipal Town Council At-Large election.

When can Municipal residents participate in early voting?

One stop early voting begins on Thursday, October 16, 2025, and lasts through Saturday, November 1,2025.

Where can individuals vote early in Chatham County?

Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center

1192 US HWY 64 West Business

Pittsboro, NC 27312

New Hope Baptist Church

581 New Hope Church Rd.

Apex, NC 27523



What are the hours of Chatham County early voting sites?

The Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center & New Hope Baptist Church early voting site are open during the following days and hours:

Early Voting at Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center

1192 US HWY 64 West Business, Pittsboro, NC 27312

Hours:

Thursday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 18: Closed

Sunday, October 19: Closed

Monday, October 20: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 21: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 22: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 25: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 26: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, October 27: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 28: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 29: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 1: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Early Voting at New Hope Baptist Church

581 New Hope Church Rd., Apex, NC 27523

Hours:

Saturday, October 25: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 26: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, October 27: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 28: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 29: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 30: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 31: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 1: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Missed the voter registration deadline?

For Chatham County residents who missed the October 10th deadline to register to vote, they can still

register at the early voting site on the day they vote. There will be no voter registration on Election Day,

November 4h.

How do you request an absentee ballot?

A request to vote by absentee ballot may be made by completing the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form. The Chatham County Board of Elections must receive the completed and signed absentee request form by 5:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025.

Do you need a photo ID to vote in Chatham County?

YES. Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting in North Carolina. Most voters will simply show their driver’s license. Other forms of acceptable photo IDs are also permitted. If voters do not have an acceptable photo ID, they can get one for free from:

The Chatham County Board of Elections Office: Learn more at Get a Free Voter Photo ID.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV). Find more information under “No-Fee ID Cards” at State IDs | NCDMV.

All voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID.

If a voter cannot show photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form. If absentee-by-mail voters are unable to include a copy of their photo ID with their ballot return envelope, they can also fill out an ID Exception Form with their ballot. Find more information under ID Exceptions.



For more information about the 2025 Municipal Election and early voting, individuals can visit the Chatham County Board of Elections website at www.chathamcountync.gov/elections or call 919-545-8500.

