Don’t Miss Wake Forest’s Halloween Boo Bash

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Halloween Boo Bash is a free, family-oriented festival for children ages 12 and younger.

This year’s festivities will include inflatables, food trucks, and a variety of other ghostly games and activities.

Costumes are optional, but best costumes may be featured on the Town website and social media.

An event map is coming soon with the location of our sponsors exhibits, food trucks, games, inflatables, accessible parking and more!

Food & Dessert Trucks

The following food trucks will be on-site: Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, Theflatdrum, Empanadas RD North Carolina, Stavi’s, Cartel Tacos Food Truck, Charlie’s Kabob on Wheels, Typcees’ Lemonade, Lumpy’s Ice Cream, Nikki’s Delightful Treats Italian Icees and Sweet Treats Express LLC

Know Before You Go

The information below is tentative and will be updated as plans are developed.

Admission is Free

Admission is free! Boo Bash gets underway at 10 a.m. Event ends at 1 p.m.

Entertainment

DJ Royal will be playing rocking tunes, there will be sponsor booths, carnival games, and more!

Concessions & Food Trucks

Food and dessert trucks scheduled to participate in this year’s Boo Bash will be announced in the coming days.

Parking

Please park only in public parking spaces. See Top 8 Places to Park (shown below).

Patience is a Virtue

We are expecting a great turnout. Traffic in and around Downtown Wake Forest will likely be heavy. We ask for your patience while parking and waiting in line for attractions.

Event isn’t Necessarily Rain or Shine

In case of severe weather, the event may be canceled.

Sensory Bags

Visit the Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources tent at the Halloween Boo Bash to sign out a Sensory Bag. Sensory Bags include a weighted lap pad, noise canceling headphones, sensory fidget toys, a pair of sunglasses and communication cards. When the event is over, please return the bag back to the PRCR tent.

Goodies for Goblins

Goodies for Goblins is an opportunity for kids to trick-or-treat in Downtown Wake Forest and this year it will coincide with our Halloween Boo Bash!

Bring your trick-or-treaters for a fun-filled day of costumes, candy, and community spirit as downtown transforms into a Halloween wonderland. Don’t miss your chance to support local businesses while enjoying safe, festive trick-or-treating, along with all the Boo Bash fun!

Participating businesses will include Arrow Tree Boutique, B & W Hardware, Broadsides & Brews, Carolina Theatre Co., Creative Shears, Earthwise Pet, Fidelity Bank, Heritage Flowers, Jubilation Spa, NC General Store, Next Consignment Boutique, Page 158 Books, REMAX Legacy, Shorty’s Famous Hot Dogs, Southern Suds & Gifts, Sugar Magnolia Café, The Cotton Co., The Healing Well Co., The Knotty Sheep, The Makery, The Purple Door Day Spa, The White Street Market, Wake Forest Art and Frame Shop, and Wake Forest Coffee Company.

Please Note: South White Street will remain open throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 18. When visiting our downtown businesses, please stay alert, pay attention, and use sidewalks and marked crosswalks.

Event Parking

The Town has partnered with the Wake Forest Center for Active Aging, SEBTS, and Wake Electric to ensure there is plenty of parking available for Boo Bash. In addition to abundant downtown curbside parking, each of these locations parking lots are available for event patrons. Please be sure to only park in public parking spaces and do not enter private parking lots.

When does Wake Forest recognize Halloween?

Since Halloween is always on October 31, that’s the day the Town of Wake Forest encourages families to go door-to-door in costumes for candy and fun – regardless of the day of the week in which it falls.

The Wake Forest Police Department also recommends that little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treat between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

