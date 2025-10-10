Finesse Mitchell Brings The Laughs to Raleigh Improv

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Actor and comedian Finesse Mitchell is set to perform at the Raleigh Improv this weekend, bringing his signature humor to the Triangle. The “Saturday Night Live” alum joined Karen Clark in the studio at Foxy 107.1/104.3 to discuss his career, his comedic journey, and what fans can expect from his shows.

Mitchell, known for his roles in films and television, reflected on how his path to comedy began. He shared that his mother was the first person to recognize his comedic talent while they were watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“She said, ‘He got your job,'” Mitchell recalled. “She was like, ‘That boy got your job.’… She said, ‘You can do that.’ And I think that’s where it kind of all started off.”

His first time on stage was at the Miami Improv during college, an experience that launched a rapid ascent in the comedy world. Within two years, he was on BET’s “Comic View,” and just three years after that, he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2003 alongside future stars like Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, and Tina Fey.

For his upcoming shows in Raleigh, Mitchell is taping a new special and warns that audience interaction, or “crowd work,” will be a major component.

“I’m taping these shows, so you will be taped,” he announced. “Don’t be sitting in the first five rows and you ain’t got your life together… You will be a part of the show whether you like it or not.”

He encouraged fans to make it a “date night weekend or ladies’ night weekend.”

Mitchell is performing two shows on Friday and Saturday, with a final show on Sunday at the Raleigh Improv. He also offered free tickets to listeners who direct message him on his Instagram, @FinesseMitchell, with their government name and desired showtime.