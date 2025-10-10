Listen Live
Community Day At Chavis Park To Celebrate History, Culture

A day of celebration!

Published on October 10, 2025

Multi-Generations Black Family
Source: StoryBlocks / Radio One Digital

The smell of barbecue, the sound of laughter and the joy of neighbors gathering, Crosby Advocacy Community Day at John Chavis Memorial Park continues a tradition of connection that has defined this park for generations.

The free event takes place Saturday, Oct. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Guests can enjoy free food, explore resources and learn about programs designed to strengthen families and neighborhoods.

“This event reminds us that Chavis Park isn’t just green space, it’s living history,” said Tara Waters with the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Community Day continues the tradition of bringing people together across Raleigh.”

John Chavis Memorial Park opened in 1937 as one of the only public spaces available to Black families during segregation. Just across the street, Chavis Heights soon became Raleigh’s first public housing project for African American families. 

Together, the park and the neighborhood grew into a cultural anchor for generations, a place where children played and neighbors built lifelong memories.

In addition to enjoying the cookout, attendees can:

  • Learn about projects impacting their community
  • Sign up for activities and classes
  • Get assistance navigating Wake County websites and services

Community Day is organized by The Crosby Advocacy Group in partnership with Wake County’s Social and Economic Vitality team. Formed in 2016, the team partners with residents and organizations to strengthen communities in Southeast Raleigh and other areas where families experience greater economic stress.

