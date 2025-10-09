Reports of gunman on Fayetteville State University Campus
All Clear Given After Lockdown at Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville State University campus is under a lockdown Thursday after reports of a gunman on campus during the school’s homecoming week.
According to Fayetteville State University police, an alert was sent out to students around 11:00 a.m. about an armed person on campus, prompting a lockdown.
“Immediately seek a safe location, lock & barricade doors, stay out of sight, and keep electronics on silent,” the alert said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
