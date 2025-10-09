Listen Live
Local

Aviation Career Exploration Event For Kids

Get ready to explore the vast world of aviation!

Published on October 9, 2025

Plane
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Aero Xperience, a dynamic and forward-thinking program, is thrilled to announce its inaugural event in Raleigh, bringing “Aviation in Action” to life. This groundbreaking initiative will immerse the next generation in the industry through cutting-edge technology, hands-on activities, and direct engagement with aviation leaders.

​Aero Xperience illuminates the extensive career pathways within aviation, encompassing both thrilling flight and vital non-flight roles. We achieve this through engaging exploratory experiences, featuring hands-on activities, gaming, compelling industry demonstrations, and invaluable Q&A sessions with aviation professionals.

Details

Location: Barwell Road Community Center
Date: Thursday, Oct. 23
Time: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Ages: Middle School Age and up 
Cost: Free
Learn More and Register Today

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Black Business Pages RAL

