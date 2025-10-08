Guess the Keynote Speaker for Women’s Empowerment 2026!
Submit your guess on who the keynote speaker is for Women’s Empowerment 2026. If you guess correctly, you could win a pair of tickets to the event on Mar 21 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh! Be sure to tune into Foxy 107.1/104.3 for hints and tips on who the keynote speaker might be.
