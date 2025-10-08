Listen Live
Guess the Keynote Speaker for Women’s Empowerment 2026!

Published on October 8, 2025

Women's Empowerment Early Bird
Submit your guess on who the keynote speaker is for Women’s Empowerment 2026. If you guess correctly, you could win a pair of tickets to the event on Mar 21 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh! Be sure to tune into Foxy 107.1/104.3 for hints and tips on who the keynote speaker might be.

