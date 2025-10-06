Listen Live
Local

Breast Cancer Awareness Events In Wake County

Wake County is partnering with organizations across our region to host community events

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Woman pinning pink ribbon on her blouse.
Source: fstop123 / Getty

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Wake County joins with the community to raise awareness, honor survivors and provide vital education about prevention and early detection.

“Breast cancer isn’t just a statistic. It’s our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and neighbors,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “This month is about saving lives through awareness and early detection, as well as showing survivors and families impact that they are not alone.” 

The American Cancer Society recommends all women at an average risk for breast cancer begin getting a yearly mammogram at age 45, with the option to start screening even earlier at age 40.

To help spread awareness and offer access to resources, Wake County is partnering with organizations across our region to host community events for breast cancer awareness. These events include:

  • Breast Cancer Education Sessions

Staff will visit locations across the county offering education sessions about breast cancer risk factors, community resources, self-exams and more. The dates below are confirmed, but more events will be added throughout the month. 

  • Oct. 11: Crosby Community Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 568 E. Lenoir St., Raleigh
  • Oct. 18: Body of Christ Church, 10 a.m., 4501 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh
  • Oct. 23: Lennox Chase Living Community, 5-7 p.m., 2534 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh
  • Oct. 26: Christ Family Church, 10 a.m., 760 Reedy Creek Road, Cary

Join us for a breast cancer awareness event featuring local

vendors, community resources and activities to support education, early detection and hope.

It’s Fashion, 3131 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

This free fitness event will feature Zumba, aerobics and boot camp. Refreshments and water will be provided. Must register to attend.   

Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive, Raleigh

10:30 a.m.

Wake County also is encouraging our thousands of employees to learn about the risks and take appropriate steps to prevent breast cancer. Regular screenings are offered at the convenient Wake County Employee Health Center to help increase the chances of early detection.

To learn more about community events and resources available for breast cancer awareness, visit wake.gov/breasthealth.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Black couple watching TV celebrating Christmas at home
10 Items
Movies

10 Black Romance Movies To Binge For the Cozy Fall Season

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close