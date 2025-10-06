Breast Cancer Awareness Events In Wake County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Wake County joins with the community to raise awareness, honor survivors and provide vital education about prevention and early detection.

“Breast cancer isn’t just a statistic. It’s our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and neighbors,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “This month is about saving lives through awareness and early detection, as well as showing survivors and families impact that they are not alone.”

The American Cancer Society recommends all women at an average risk for breast cancer begin getting a yearly mammogram at age 45, with the option to start screening even earlier at age 40.

To help spread awareness and offer access to resources, Wake County is partnering with organizations across our region to host community events for breast cancer awareness. These events include:

Breast Cancer Education Sessions

Staff will visit locations across the county offering education sessions about breast cancer risk factors, community resources, self-exams and more. The dates below are confirmed, but more events will be added throughout the month.

Oct. 11: Crosby Community Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 568 E. Lenoir St., Raleigh

Crosby Community Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 568 E. Lenoir St., Raleigh Oct. 18: Body of Christ Church, 10 a.m., 4501 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh

Body of Christ Church, 10 a.m., 4501 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh Oct. 23: Lennox Chase Living Community, 5-7 p.m., 2534 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh

Lennox Chase Living Community, 5-7 p.m., 2534 Lake Wheeler Road, Raleigh Oct. 26: Christ Family Church, 10 a.m., 760 Reedy Creek Road, Cary

Join us for a breast cancer awareness event featuring local

vendors, community resources and activities to support education, early detection and hope.

It’s Fashion, 3131 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This free fitness event will feature Zumba, aerobics and boot camp. Refreshments and water will be provided. Must register to attend.

Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive, Raleigh

10:30 a.m.

Wake County also is encouraging our thousands of employees to learn about the risks and take appropriate steps to prevent breast cancer. Regular screenings are offered at the convenient Wake County Employee Health Center to help increase the chances of early detection.

To learn more about community events and resources available for breast cancer awareness, visit wake.gov/breasthealth.

