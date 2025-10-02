Get Ready For Spooktacular Fun At Wake Libraries
Wake County Public Libraries is brewing up a cauldron of Halloween fun for all ages with programs that are frightfully fun and eerily educational. From storytimes that’ll make little ghouls giggle to spine-tingling mysteries for adults, the entire family will find something to scream about.
“Halloween at Wake County Public Libraries is a treat for kids and adults alike,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “I encourage our community to come out and experience the creativity and imagination our libraries bring to life this Halloween season.”
Events are free, but spots at some libraries may vanish quickly. Check the Halloween calendar at wake.gov/libraries for times, locations and details. Featured opportunities include:
Halloween Hoot (Young Children)
Calling all little ghouls and ghosts! Join Wake County librarians for Halloween-themed storytimes and festive fun at the ever-popular Halloween Hoot events! These not-so-spooky gatherings will have the little ones howling with delight as librarians bring books to life with stories, songs and fun. Halloween Hoots will be offered from Oct. 25-31 at participating libraries. Costumes are encouraged!
Programs for School-Age Kids (K-5)
K-5 adventurers can enjoy spellbinding stories, creepy crafts and ghoulish activities at libraries across the county. From eerie tales to magical creations, these programs are sure to enchant young readers.
Teen Programming
Teens can creep it real at workshops making haunted bird houses and pumpkin spice sugar scrubs. Teen movie nights will feature frightfully fun favorites.
Adult Programming
Adults can enjoy chilling mysteries and haunted history at the following events:
- Murder Mystery Party
Saturday, Oct. 4 | 2 p.m.
Northeast Regional Library
- Whispers in the Walls: Winchester Mystery House with Barry Pirro
Wednesday,Oct. 8 | 6:30 p.m.
Virtual
- Aloreing Destinations: Check-in to the Unexplained
Monday, Oct. 13 | 7 p.m.
Virtual
- Spooky Stories with Carolina Haints
Tuesday, Oct. 14 | 7 p.m.
Virtual
- Is Your House Haunted?
Wednesday, Oct. 15 | 6:30 p.m.
Southeast Regional Library
- Fright Nights: Horror Movies vs. Reality
Monday,Oct. 20 | 7 p.m.
Virtual
Library on the Go
The Library on the Go will host Booooooooooook Parties at parks and libraries around the county! Check the events calendar for details.
Halloween Reading Lists
Keep the chills coming with these fang-tastic reads:
- Keep the Lights On! (Kids e-books)
- Scary Stories for Kids (print collection)
- Horrifying Reads for Teens (e-books)
- Teen Mystery & Suspense (print collection)
- Spooky e-Books for Adults (e-books)
- Things that Go Bump in the Night (adult print collection)
For a full list of ghoulishly good programs, visit wake.gov/libraries.
