Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

As the weather transitions to the cool snap of autumn and Halloween fastly approaches, lovers of cinema are beginning to dust off their favorite horror film collection to celebrate the season.

With Ryan Coogler’s horror film Sinners still making a huge impact, along with rumors of a special Halloween re-release this year, and the new sports thriller Him starring Marlon Wayans, Black horror films are more prevalent than ever before. We may have Jordan Peele to thank for that, with his monumental 2017 release of the haunting Get Out that still gets brought up in conversations as one of the most sinister Black horror flicks there is.

Black horror films hadn’t often catered to the Black community. And when they do, we are often the first ones to die or depicted as the enemy.

However, there are some thrilling classics that have Black actors at the forefront with compelling, gut-wrenching horror stories that will give you goosebumps. Many of which some people have never heard of.

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Black horror films to add to your movie list this Halloween season.

The People Under The Stairs (1991)

Where a young boy, played by young actor Brandon Adams, breaks into the home of greedy, slum landlords and comes across incestuous adult siblings who mutilate a number of young boys and keep them hidden in the home under the stairs.

You can rent this movie on most streaming platforms.

10 Black Horror Films To Add To Your Spooky Season Watchlist was originally published on hiphopnc.com