How To Stay Safe During Norovirus Season

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Norovirus, also called the “stomach bug,” is highly contagious and spreads fast. Cases are increasing across North Carolina.

How norovirus spreads

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. Noroviruses spread easily — as few as 10 viral particles can lead to illness.

You can get norovirus from:

A person who is sick from norovirus. People can spread the virus for days and sometimes weeks after feeling better.

Contaminated food or water.

Touching contaminated surfaces.

Where norovirus is more common

Health care settings (hospitals and long-term care facilities)

Child care facilities and schools

Restaurants

Guidance and resources for NC facilities

Symptoms

The illness often begins suddenly, and the infected person may feel very sick.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and nausea. Some people may experience a low fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.

Most people feel better in a day or two. Be sure to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Contact your health care provider if you get sicker or don’t improve.

3 ways to protect yourself and others

“Let’s stay healthy, North Carolina. These simple tips can make a big difference.” -Carl Williams, Division of Public Health

1. Wash your hands often.

Use soap and water to wash for at least 20 seconds. Dry with a clean towel.

Be sure to wash your hands:

After using the bathroom or changing a diaper

Before eating and preparing food

Hand sanitizer gels are not effective against norovirus.

2. Handle food safely.

Wash fruits and vegetables before eating. Do not prepare food when sick and for at least 48 hours after symptoms end.

Be sure to cook foods to a safe minimum internal temperature. Cook shellfish thoroughly to kill any bacteria or viruses. Norovirus can survive at temperatures up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Stay home if you feel sick.

Stay home to avoid spreading the virus to others. Stay home especially if you’re experiencing symptoms of vomiting or diarrhea.

How NC protects you when you dine out

Our environmental health specialists routinely inspect food establishments. This includes restaurants, food trucks and other food businesses. They help ensure safe food preparation and proper sanitation practices.

Guidance for food service establishments

Download/share a fact sheet for food workers

In cases of complaints or illness, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services works with local health departments. They protect you and your family from foodborne illnesses. They aim to identify the cause and prevent further spread.

Guidance for local health departments

More resources

From the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark