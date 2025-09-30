How To Stay Safe During Norovirus Season
Norovirus, also called the “stomach bug,” is highly contagious and spreads fast. Cases are increasing across North Carolina.
How norovirus spreads
Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. Noroviruses spread easily — as few as 10 viral particles can lead to illness.
You can get norovirus from:
- A person who is sick from norovirus. People can spread the virus for days and sometimes weeks after feeling better.
- Contaminated food or water.
- Touching contaminated surfaces.
Where norovirus is more common
- Health care settings (hospitals and long-term care facilities)
- Child care facilities and schools
- Restaurants
Guidance and resources for NC facilities
Symptoms
The illness often begins suddenly, and the infected person may feel very sick.
Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and nausea. Some people may experience a low fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
Most people feel better in a day or two. Be sure to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Contact your health care provider if you get sicker or don’t improve.
3 ways to protect yourself and others
“Let’s stay healthy, North Carolina. These simple tips can make a big difference.”
-Carl Williams, Division of Public Health
1. Wash your hands often.
Use soap and water to wash for at least 20 seconds. Dry with a clean towel.
Be sure to wash your hands:
- After using the bathroom or changing a diaper
- Before eating and preparing food
Hand sanitizer gels are not effective against norovirus.
2. Handle food safely.
Wash fruits and vegetables before eating. Do not prepare food when sick and for at least 48 hours after symptoms end.
Be sure to cook foods to a safe minimum internal temperature. Cook shellfish thoroughly to kill any bacteria or viruses. Norovirus can survive at temperatures up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
3. Stay home if you feel sick.
Stay home to avoid spreading the virus to others. Stay home especially if you’re experiencing symptoms of vomiting or diarrhea.
How NC protects you when you dine out
Our environmental health specialists routinely inspect food establishments. This includes restaurants, food trucks and other food businesses. They help ensure safe food preparation and proper sanitation practices.
Guidance for food service establishments
Download/share a fact sheet for food workers
In cases of complaints or illness, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services works with local health departments. They protect you and your family from foodborne illnesses. They aim to identify the cause and prevent further spread.
Guidance for local health departments
More resources
From the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):