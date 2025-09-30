Listen Live
Small, Emerging, and Under-Resourced Business Summit

Learn from local entrepreneurs, network, and more!

Published on September 30, 2025

Networking in Color- Business Card Exchange
The Small, Emerging, and Under-resourced Business Summit is an annual event hosted by the City of Raleigh and its partners to celebrate and support the city’s small business community. The 2025 theme, “Pathways to Prosperity,” highlights the innovation, resilience, and economic contributions of local businesses across sectors such as goods, services, and construction. Register on Eventbrite.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 15
Time: 4:30-7 p.m.
Location: Greg Poole, Jr. All Faiths Chapel
1030 Richardson Dr
Raleigh, NC 27603

Attendees will gain valuable insights into business development resources and opportunities through: 

  • a dynamic panel of local entrepreneurs who are shaping North Carolina’s economic future
  • business showcases
  • networking
  • meeting representatives from the City of Raleigh, Wake County Public School, Wake County Government, NC DBE and HUB Offices, North Carolina State University, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Capital Area Workforce Development, National Institute, Wake Tech Small Business Center, Prospera, Local Chamber of Commerce and more.

Register today on Eventbrite!

To learn more, visit Business Engagement and Opportunities Program

