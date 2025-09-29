Listen Live
Iconic Music Items Hit the Auction Block

Published on September 29, 2025

Project Angel Food's Angel Awards 2025
Music fans will soon have the chance to own a slice of music history when a major auction takes place late next month.

According to WCCB, up for bid are iconic items once belonging to legendary artists — including John Lennon’s glasses from his “Lost Weekend” era, Elvis Presley’s Grand Prix sunglasses, and the fedora worn by Michael Jackson in his iconic “Smooth Criminal” music video.

These rare collectibles are expected to draw high bids from collectors and fans alike.

