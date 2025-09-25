Listen Live
Missing Man's Body Found on North Carolina Side of National Park

Missing Man's Body Found on North Carolina Side of National Park

Published on September 25, 2025

Flowing river
Terry Wieckert

The body of a missing man was discovered over the weekend in the North Carolina section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to WBTV, 21-year-old Ryan Lakes was found on Sunday, Sept. 21, in the Big Creek area of the park, located in Haywood County, about 1.5 miles from the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

Lakes had last been seen in Nashville on Thursday. His vehicle was later located within the park.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death, and it remains unclear whether foul play was involved.

Missing Man’s Body Found on North Carolina Side of National Park  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

