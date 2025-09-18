Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

1 of 14

Well, hello there!

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Source: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Cardi’s not-very-shocking pregnancy reveal, Dame Dash crashing all the way out on The Breakfast Club, Kayla Nicole putting on a SHOW at the Breezy Bowl, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese making her return to the series after stunning at the star-studded Canelo vs. Crawford fight in Vegas.

The WNBA superstar extended her winning streak with a viral appearance at Netflix’s latest live event that brought out a bevy of stars to Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

Setting the tone in a curve-caressing Black bodysuit, the 6’4″ Mebound maven dominated the carpet before showing love to “Bud” Crawford in a classic sports moment that trended ahead of the champ’s history-making victory against Canelo.

Other notable ringside attendees included SZA, Lizzo, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Dave Chappelle, Magic Johnson, Jonathan Majors, Tracy Morgan, James Harden, Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Marshawn Lynch the cameraman, Tyler Lepley and fiancée Miracle Watts, Joey Bada$$, Matt Barnes, Omari Hardwick, Speedy Morman and more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Jayda Cheaves and Latto giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shenseea, Lira Galore, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DNq8M5L5Mv4/?img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Trump Ordered Entire Mexico Border Wall Painted Black to Make It Too Hot to Climb

House Keys
Local

Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close