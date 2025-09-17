New Comedy Club to Bring the ‘Laffs’ to the Triangle Area

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

A new comedy club coming to the Raleigh area promises a “Night of Laffs” on its opening weekend.

The Laff House, a Charlotte comedy club that has expanded to the Triangle, is hosting a night of unstoppable laughs on Friday, Sept. 19 at 3511 Maitland Drive, Suite 101.

The Laff House highlights itself as a premier comedy venue dedicated to spotlighting national headliners and rising stars. It’s mission is to bring world-class comedy to North Carolina while building a platform for diverse, comedic voices.

The upcoming event will be hosted by rising comedy star Gigi LeFlair and showcase other hilarious talents in the comedy scene, including:

Ampston Hews: Known for his raw storytelling and sharp wit that keeps audiences howling.

Ayeshia Ayeshia: A dynamic performer who blends relatable humor with high-energy stage presence.

Cuzzin Clyde: A three-time Queen City Awards Comedian of the Year, bringing his signature southern charm and outrageous punchlines.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. To get tickets, you can visit the website here.