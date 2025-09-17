Listen Live
Local

Wilson Hosting Free Pesticide Collection Day

Wilson County is hosting the free event on September 25th

Published on September 17, 2025

Data Center Farmland
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Do you have pesticides at your home or farm that you no longer need or use? 

If your answer is “yes,” then you’ll be interested in the Wilson County Pesticide Collection Day on Thursday, September 25. 

The Wilson County Extension Office, in cooperation with the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program, a NON-Regulatory and Cost-Free program, will be offering this Pesticide Collection Day for residents in Wilson County and all of the surrounding North Carolina counties.  

Tommy Batts, Wilson County Commercial Horticulture Agent, will be the local contact for the event. The Collection will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wilson County Agricultural Center.

Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted at this amnesty collection event, including banned and out-dated pesticides. For pesticides with unreadable or missing labels, please contact the Cooperative Extension Office for instructions. Please save any portion of the label to help identify the material so you can be assisted with disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted.  

For pressurized pesticide gas cylinders or containers greater than 5 gallons in size, please contact the Extension Office BEFORE the Collection Day for special instructions and information. For tips on transporting the pesticides safely to the Collection event, contact the Extension Office.

Each year the Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program visits between 40-50 counties to collect unwanted and unused pesticides through this NON-regulatory amnesty Program. This means that a Collection Day of this kind only happens about once every other year in each county!  

Don’t miss this pesticide collection opportunity in Wilson County co-sponsored by NCDA&CS and the NCCES.  For more information, contact Tommy Batts, Wilson County Agricultural Extension Agent, at (252) 237-0111.

