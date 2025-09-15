Have Your Teen Join the Raleigh Youth Council!
The RYC has started for the 2025-2026 calendar year! RYC is a forum for high school students to freely express their ideas and opinions and serve as advocates for teens throughout Wake County.
The council serves as an opportunity for teenagers to participate in civic engagement, leadership opportunities, community service, recreational outings, and participate in special events such as the Youth Legislative Assembly and State Youth Council Conferences.
If you are a teenager looking for an opportunity to develop your leadership skills, meet new friends, need volunteer hours at school, or just want to make a valuable difference in your community then join the Raleigh Youth Council at our next meeting!
RYC meets on the 2nd and 4th Monday
Location: Kiwanis Neighborhood Center
2525 Noble Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608
Time: 7 – 8 p.m.
Ages: High School
Cost: Free