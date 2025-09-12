Listen Live
Comedian D’Lai Brings Comedy Tour to Weldon NC

Published on September 12, 2025

D'Lai interview For Comedy Show
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Comedian D’Lai is set to bring his “Wait a Minute Comedy Tour” to the Griffin Centre in Weldon on Saturday, Sept. 20. The comedian recently discussed the upcoming show with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3, expressing his excitement to perform in the area.

During the interview, D’Lai joked about the town’s relative obscurity, humorously noting he’d just learned where Weldon was. He claimed the last major entertainer to visit was James Brown, highlighting his eagerness to bring fresh entertainment to the community.

“I want everybody… let’s come out and have a great, great time,” he said.

D’Lai, a comedian with 24 years of experience, has gained recent popularity through his social media presence. He described his act as a mix of high energy, storytelling, and improvisation. He will be joined by fellow comedian Paris Shay, who he praised as a “funny brother out of Jacksonville.” Radio personality Brian Dawson will serve as the event’s DJ.

The comedian emphasized the need for laughter in today’s world, touching on everything from the high price of eggs to nostalgic memories of Cracker Jack prizes. He invited everyone, from clergy members to families and members of the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, to attend. He gave a special shout-out to his fraternity brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

D’Lai urged fans to purchase tickets directly from his official website, itsdlai.com, to avoid fraudulent sellers.

