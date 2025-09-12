Apply To Be On Wake County Housing Authority Board

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners is expanding the Wake County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners from seven seats to 11 seats. Residents interested in helping shape the future of affordable housing in our community can apply today for one of these new positions.

The Housing Authority Board makes key policy decisions that connect families and individuals with safe, affordable places to live. Adding four new members to the Board will introduce fresh voices and robust skill sets to support the community it serves.

“We seek people who are passionate about housing dignity and have the background to make a difference,” said Commissioner Safiyah Jackson with the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “This is a chance to help shape solutions that directly impact families who need a stable place to call home.”

The County Commission is especially interested in applicants with experience in affordable housing development, finance, or property management; however, anyone with other housing related experience is encouraged to apply.

In addition to the four new seats, two existing seats are currently vacant. Anyone who submits an application will be considered for any of the six available seats.

Applications are due by Sept. 26. Interested residents can learn more and apply here.

The Wake County Commissioners plan to appoint six new Housing Authority Board members in October, and they will receive training and orientation before beginning their service.

While the County Commissioners have no direct governance role with the Housing Authority, it is their responsibility to appoint excellent Housing Authority Board members who will advance the organization’s goals and duties.

