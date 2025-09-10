Applicants Needed for Orange County Volunteer Boards and Commissions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

One of the ways residents can positively impact the future of Orange County is to serve on a volunteer board or commission.



The Orange County Board of Commissioners needs applicants for the following boards and commissions:

Adult Care Home and Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee – This committee works to maintain the intent of the Adult Care Home and Nursing Home Residents’ Bills of Rights and promote community involvement and cooperation with these homes to ensure quality care for older and disabled adults. In addition to quarterly visits to facilities, this committee typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:00 pm. There is an initial training period before appointment by the Board of County Commissioners. There are currently four (4) vacancies. View more about serving on the Adult Care Home and Nursing Home Community Advisory Committee in this video.

Animal Services Advisory Board – This board advises the Board of County Commissioners on matters of concern regarding animal issues and animal services in Orange County. The Animal Services Advisory Board works with the Animal Services Director to ensure quality animal services and maintains contact with the stakeholder groups from which its members are appointed. The board also provides a venue by which stakeholders’ concerns about animals, animal policies and issues, and animal services programming may be voiced, considered, and referred to other resources as appropriate. The Animal Services Advisory Board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy and one (1) vacancy for a veterinarian residing in Orange County.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Animal Services Hearing Panel Pool – The charge of the Animal Services Hearing Panel Pool is to hear appeals concerning violations of the Orange County Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4 (“Animal Control Ordinance”), as provided in the Orange County Code of Ordinances, Section 4-53 Appeals and potentially dangerous dog appeals as prescribed by N.C. Gen. Stat. §67-4.1(c). The pool conducts fair and impartial hearings for these appeals and receives training in law and proper procedures before participating in a hearing. Panels are convened on an as-needed basis for hearings. Applicants are needed to fill one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Carrboro, one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Chapel Hill, one (1) seat for a resident living in the Town of Hillsborough, and one (1) at-large seat.

Arts Commission – The Arts Commission recommends strategies to promote the artistic and cultural growth of Orange County, advises the Board of County Commissioners on matters involving the arts, and acts as the granting panel for two annual funding programs available to individual artists and non-profit groups sponsoring arts projects in Orange County. This commission typically meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:00 pm. There is currently one (1) at-large vacancy, and the commission specifically encourages local teachers to apply to serve. View more about serving on the Arts Commission in this video.

Board of Equalization and Review – The Board of Equalization and Review hears appeals from residents concerning various property tax issues, including valuation and exemption appeals. The Board of Equalization and Review is charged with ensuring that all taxable property is appraised and assessed according to the standards required by the North Carolina General Statutes. This board meets up to three days per week, for approximately three to four hours per meeting, for up to three consecutive months (typically April-June). Additional meetings may occur as they are needed during the year. Members will be compensated for all meetings attended at a rate of $75 per meeting. Orange County residents with knowledge of real estate are specifically encouraged to apply, however, others will also be given consideration. Applicants are needed to fill an alternate position. Alternates participate in hearings when the regular board members are unavailable. View more about the work of the Board of Equalization and Review in this video.

Carrboro Board of Adjustment – The Carrboro Board of Adjustment hears and decides appeals from any order, decision, requirement, or interpretation made by the Zoning Administrator. It also hears and decides on applications. This board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Carrboro Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Applicants who reside in the Carrboro Transition Area are also encouraged to apply. Please review the map at the following link to see the boundaries of the Carrboro ETJ: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16597/Chapel-Hill-and-Carrboro-Boundaries-Map. You may also confirm the zoning information of your address by visiting: http://aries.orangecountync.gov/Aries/ZoningInformation.aspx.

Chapel Hill Board of Adjustment – The Town of Chapel Hill’s Board of Adjustment is authorized to hear variance cases regarding the provisions of the Chapel Hill Land Use Management Ordinance and appeal cases regarding decisions made by Town staff. The Chapel Hill Board of Adjustment meets on the 1st Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm, at Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill, in the Council Chamber on the first floor. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident of the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) or Joint Planning Area (JPA) to serve as alternate. Please review the map at the following link to see the boundaries of the Chapel Hill ETJ and JPA areas: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16597/Chapel-Hill-and-Carrboro-Boundaries-Map. You may also confirm the zoning information of your address by visiting: http://aries.orangecountync.gov/Aries/ZoningInformation.aspx.

Economic Development Advisory Board – The charge of the Economic Development Advisory Board is to work cohesively with the County’s Economic Development staff and other economic development partners to position Orange County as a competitive location for business opportunities. This board typically meets on the second Tuesday of every other month at 12:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a resident with experience in agriculture.

Hillsborough Planning Board – This board acquires and maintains information in order to understand past trends, prepare and amend the comprehensive plan for the development of the area, and prepare and recommend ordinances promoting orderly development. The Hillsborough Planning Board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for an applicant residing in the Hillsborough Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Please review the map at the following link to see the boundaries of the Hillsborough ETJ: http://orangecountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16598/Hillsborough-Boundaries-Map. You may also confirm the zoning information of your address by visiting: http://aries.orangecountync.gov/Aries/ZoningInformation.aspx.

Opioid Advisory Committee – The Opioid Advisory Committee is charged to discuss opioid-related health concerns and issues impacting the residents of Orange County and advise the Board of Commissioners on options to expend funds to remedy opioid impacts. The committee also plans and hosts an annual meeting open to the public to receive input from municipalities on proposed uses of the settlement funds and to encourage collaboration between local governments. This committee typically meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for an Orange County resident with lived experience of Opioid Use Disorder and one (1) vacancy for an employment provider.

Orange County Housing Authority Board – The goal of the Orange County Housing Authority Board (OCHA Board) is to provide decent, safe, and sanitary housing for low and moderate-income families in Orange County. The OCHA Board oversees the running of all OCHA programs, chiefly the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV/Section 8) program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Board monitors all HCV processes and approves major policy changes and updates. This board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for a participant of Orange County’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Orange Unified Transportation Board – The Orange Unified Transportation Board (OUT Board) advises the Orange County Board of County Commissioners and provides information and comments on major transportation issues. Specifically, the OUT Board provides the Board of County Commissioners with recommendations regarding the overall planning and programming of transportation improvements in the County, including identification and prioritization of the County’s roadway and transit needs along with associated costs and specific sources of funding; provision of recommendations to the Board regarding Federal and State legislation affecting transportation in Orange County; and exploration and suggestion of recommendations on innovative techniques and methods to improve the efficiency and capacity of existing and future transportation systems. The OUT Board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 pm. There is currently one (1) vacancy for an Orange County resident between the ages of 13 and 17 to serve as a non-voting member.

Tax Assessment Work Group – Orange County is establishing a Tax Assessment Work Group to review and evaluate the policies, processes, and procedures used by the Orange County Tax Office to assess property values. The work group will also examine how the Tax Office communicates with the public about assessments. The Tax Assessment Work Group will serve as an advisory body, providing feedback and input to a consultant that will be hired by the county. The consultant will develop recommendations to improve and strengthen the accuracy and transparency of Orange County’s property tax assessment process. Meeting dates and times are not yet determined for this work group. There are two (2) vacancies for District 1 residents and two (2) vacancies for District 2 residents. You can view the district map here. All applications for this work group are due September 30, 2025.

If you are interested in filling any of the above positions, please apply at www.orangecountync.gov/Apply.

Orange County strives for diverse representation on volunteer boards and commissions. Orange County residents of all backgrounds, identities, and perspectives are encouraged to apply. Volunteers appointed by the Board of County Commissioners have the opportunity to directly influence local decisions, policies, and priorities.

For additional information, contact Tara May at 919-245-2125 or tmay@orangecountync.gov.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark