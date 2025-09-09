Johnston County to Host Voter ID Events

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Johnston County Board of Elections will host a series of Voter Photo ID events this September to help residents prepare for upcoming elections. These events, similar to the successful outreach events held in 2024, will provide voters with the opportunity to obtain a free voter photo ID. Staff from the Johnston County Board of Elections will be on-site to issue IDs, which require only a name, date of birth, and the last four digits of a Social Security number. No additional documents are needed, and the IDs are valid for ten years.

The voter photo ID events will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 – Selma Library, 301 N. Pollock St. | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Selma Library, 301 N. Pollock St. | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 18, 2025 – Benson Library, 100 W. Main St. | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Benson Library, 100 W. Main St. | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 23, 2025 – Smithfield Library, 305 E. Market St. | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Smithfield Library, 305 E. Market St. | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 26, 2025 – Kenly Library, 205 E. Edgerton St. | 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

– Kenly Library, 205 E. Edgerton St. | 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 29, 2025 – Clayton Library (temporary location), 446 E. Second St. | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Residents who are unable to attend one of these events may also obtain a free voter photo ID at the Johnston County Board of Elections office during normal business hours (Monday- Friday from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Additionally, no-cost state-issued non-driver IDs are available at NCDMV locations. Under North Carolina law, most voters are required to show photo ID when casting a ballot in person or by mail, and having an approved ID ensures a smooth process on Election Day.

For more information on acceptable IDs, ID exceptions, or additional voter services, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website or contact the Johnston County Board of Elections at (919) 989-5095.

