Durham Residents Invited Town Hall About The Arts

Residents to share their voice on the future of arts and culture in Durham

Published on September 9, 2025

Later this month, residents will have an opportunity to help shape the future of arts and culture in Durham during an Arts Town Hall on Thursday, September 25. The in-person event will feature an evening of listening and collaboration hosted by the City and County of Durham, MJR PartnersCreative Engagement Team and the Cultural Roadmap Planning Group.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What You Need to Know

  • In-person town hall: Thursday, September 25 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N Driver St, Durham NC, 27703
  • No RSVP necessary. Residents can Save the Date at this link.

 __________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This event is part of the community engagement phase of the Durham Cultural Roadmap. This planning effort will guide how arts, culture, and creativity can thrive across Durham in the years ahead.

The town hall will offer free food for attendees and kids’ crafts provided by the Scrap Exchange. Free parking is available on the premises and on adjacent streets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Holton Career & Resource Center is a short walk from bus stop #6345, and all GoDurham buses are fare free through June 2026. Save the date on Eventbrite, here.

To learn more about the Durham Cultural Roadmap, subscribe to the Cultural & Public Art Program Newsletter for future updates and community events, contact the team at Arts@DurhamNC.gov, and follow @creativedurham on Instagram and @cityofdurhamnc on social media.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

