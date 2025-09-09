Durham Residents Invited Town Hall About The Arts
Later this month, residents will have an opportunity to help shape the future of arts and culture in Durham during an Arts Town Hall on Thursday, September 25. The in-person event will feature an evening of listening and collaboration hosted by the City and County of Durham, MJR Partners, Creative Engagement Team and the Cultural Roadmap Planning Group.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________
What You Need to Know
- In-person town hall: Thursday, September 25 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N Driver St, Durham NC, 27703
- No RSVP necessary. Residents can Save the Date at this link.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This event is part of the community engagement phase of the Durham Cultural Roadmap. This planning effort will guide how arts, culture, and creativity can thrive across Durham in the years ahead.
The town hall will offer free food for attendees and kids’ crafts provided by the Scrap Exchange. Free parking is available on the premises and on adjacent streets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Holton Career & Resource Center is a short walk from bus stop #6345, and all GoDurham buses are fare free through June 2026. Save the date on Eventbrite, here.
To learn more about the Durham Cultural Roadmap, subscribe to the Cultural & Public Art Program Newsletter for future updates and community events, contact the team at Arts@DurhamNC.gov, and follow @creativedurham on Instagram and @cityofdurhamnc on social media.
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Want To Learn Microsoft Excel?