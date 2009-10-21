Lawyer Issues Surrounding M.J.!

Michael Jackson’s estate lawyers want the judge to lay down the law once and for all … John Branca and John McClain have broad powers to make decisions for all things MJ.

The attorneys filed legal papers today asking the court to put in writing what the judge said earlier this month — outlining what Branca and McClain have authority to do as Special Administrators.

The judge gave the duo broader powers than they had initially — but lawyers for Katherine Jackson have kicked up some dust.

There’s a legal showdown kicks off at 2:30 PM PT. We’ll be there.

Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2009/10/20/michael-jackson-estate-lawyers-john-branca-john-mcclain-katherine-jackson/#ixzz0UaShAaMh

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: