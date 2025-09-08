Wake County Libraries Launch Mobile App During Library Card Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and this year, Wake County Public Libraries is expanding access in new ways. Along with free library cards for residents (redesigned in 2024!), the system is celebrating the launch of its new app, WCPL Mobile, now available for download on Apple and Android devices.
With WCPL Mobile, the library is always within reach. The app allows cardholders to:
- Save their library card to Apple or Google Wallet
- Manage accounts and track due dates
- Search the catalog for books, eBooks and audiobooks
- Request items for pickup at any library location
- Link family members’ accounts on a single device
- And more!
“Library cards already open the door to millions of books, resources and programs every year,” said Wake County Commissioner Tara Waters. “With the WCPL mobile app, residents have another tool to stay connected to their libraries and the services they value.”
One Card, Endless Possibilities
Library cards provide access to printed materials, eBooks and audiobooks, public computers and a variety of databases and resources (including Udemy). In the past year, 280,000 cardholders checked out more than 11.8 million items across the system.
Wake County residents can get their first card for free with a valid photo ID and proof of address. Children 16 and younger need a parent or guardian to sign up for their card. Teachers who live outside Wake County but teach in a county school may get a free teacher card, and nonresidents can obtain a library card for $25 per year.
Residents can also start the process online at wake.gov/libraries to get instant access to digital resources before picking up their physical card in person.
Download the WCPL Mobile App
Search for “WCPL Mobile” in the app store or use the direct links:
For more information about library cards, locations and resources, visit wake.gov/libraries
