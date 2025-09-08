Bryce Young Struggles Again as Panthers Fall to Jaguars 26-10

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Megan Briggs

Bryce Young opened his third NFL season with another rough outing, as the Carolina Panthers lost 26-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young completed just 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, throwing one touchdown to Chuba Hubbard but also tossing two interceptions and losing a fumble. A puzzling decision on fourth-and-1—sailing a throw out of the back of the end zone—capped a frustrating day.

According to WBTV, Young has now stumbled in three straight season openers, with a total of six interceptions in those games.

For Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence tossed a touchdown, Travis Etienne ran for 143 yards, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. added a rushing score. A 1-hour, 16-minute lightning delay paused the game in the first half.

The Panthers head to Arizona next Sunday.

