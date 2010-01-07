CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NAACP Image Awards Nominees Announced

0 reads
Leave a comment

The 41st NAACP Image Awards nominees were announced on January 6th during a press conference at The SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills. The nominees were announced by Taye Diggs, Former NFL Player -Michael Strahan, Wanda Sykes, Kyle Massey, Chris Massey and Tatyana Ali joined NAACP Image Awards Committee Chair, Clayola Brown, and Vicangelo Bulluck, Executive Producer of the telecast. The 41st NAACP Image Awards will air live on Friday, February 26 on FOX.

Read More Click Here

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close