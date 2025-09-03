Listen Live
Local

New Independent Movie Theater Coming To Downtown Durham

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Durham, NC - March 29th, 2024: Ariel view of downtown Durham,
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Lovers of independent films, performing arts and art enthusiasts will have something to look forward to next year in downtown Durham.

Owners of the Shadowbox Studio, Alex Maness and Jim Haverkamp, are planning to open ‘Skin and Bones Theater’ in the summer of 2026 on Parrish Street in the Bull City. The theater will be used for film programming, readings, and other events.

“There’s not a lack of performance spaces in town, but there could be more,” owner Maness said in an interview with Indy Week, “We’ve gotten such an enthusiastic response over the years with what we’ve been doing over at Shadowbox.”

With only 60 seats, Skin and Bones Theater will offer independent films, documentaries and movies from local artists.

The three-story building is currently under construction to prepare for the theater.

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close