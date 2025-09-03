New Independent Movie Theater Coming To Downtown Durham

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Lovers of independent films, performing arts and art enthusiasts will have something to look forward to next year in downtown Durham.

Owners of the Shadowbox Studio, Alex Maness and Jim Haverkamp, are planning to open ‘Skin and Bones Theater’ in the summer of 2026 on Parrish Street in the Bull City. The theater will be used for film programming, readings, and other events.

“There’s not a lack of performance spaces in town, but there could be more,” owner Maness said in an interview with Indy Week, “We’ve gotten such an enthusiastic response over the years with what we’ve been doing over at Shadowbox.”

With only 60 seats, Skin and Bones Theater will offer independent films, documentaries and movies from local artists.

The three-story building is currently under construction to prepare for the theater.