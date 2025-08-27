Musical Greats Bring Minneapolis Sound to Raleigh Improv

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Three powerhouse musicians from Minneapolis brought their collective decades of experience to Foxy 107.1/104.3’s studios Wednesday morning, previewing what promises to be an unforgettable evening of live jazz at the Raleigh Improv.

Shawn LaBelle, Bobby Lyle, and Stokely joined host Karen Clark to discuss their collaborative performance at Smooth Jazz at the Improv, set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

“I’m really blessed to be with some incredible musicians tonight,” said LaBelle, whose 40-year friendship with Stokely dates back to their Minneapolis roots. “When we get together, it’s just the magic that happens that’s pretty special.”

The trio emphasized the importance of live instrumentation in today’s music landscape. Stokely, performing vocals and drums, credited Minneapolis’ harsh winters for fostering musical talent.

“The long, cold winters — that was the time we could be at home practicing our instruments,” he explained.

Bobby Lyle, working on a children’s book called “Mama’s Piano,” stressed the need for young people to learn actual instruments rather than relying solely on technology.

“We want the book to encourage kids to really learn an instrument instead of depending on technology,” he said.

All three musicians started playing before age six, underscoring their message about early musical education. LaBelle began drums at five, while Stokely started at four and Lyle at six.

The show features additional musicians Dave Stewart and Jason Peterson, promising a full evening of collaborative jazz performances.