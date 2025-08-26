The Reunion That Changed Everything: Inside the Love Island USA Season 7 Aftermath

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Love Island USA Season 7 has truly set new benchmarks, breaking records in numerous aspects. The highly anticipated reunion special finally aired tonight, bringing a conclusive end to a season that captivated audiences and made a significant impact. From dramatic couplings and unexpected departures to heartwarming connections and hilarious moments, this season delivered an unforgettable experience for fans. Tonight’s reunion provided the much-needed closure, allowing viewers to catch up with their favorite Islanders, witness the aftermath of their time in the villa, and celebrate the season’s successes.

Deadline said, “Love Island USA Season 7 garnered over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock during its six-week run, according to the streamer. Season 7 also became Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time, with 49% of audiences being new Love Island viewers.”

Here are some of our favorite moments from the night:

If you thought the villa was chaotic, the reunion said, “Hold my uncooked pancake.”

We opened with Nic Vansteenberghe professing, “Whatever she wants, I wanna make it happen for her,” about Olandria Carthen. His adoration for her is just everything. Our queen then reminded everyone: “Never desperate. Never the f**ing case.”* And honestly? Put that on a t-shirt.

Taylor Williams attempted an apology tour with “You still my dawg,” which landed so flat the room caught a case of crickets. Shoutout to Ace Greene for asking if we clap — because same. Speaking of Ace, he called Chelley Bissainthe his “first and last girlfriend.” And we are absolutely hear for it because the way there eyes glisten when they look at each other is straight magic.

Coco Watson loudly declared “I’m team Chocolate girls,” while her track record outside the villa is giving… skim milk. Meanwhile, Amaya secured her spot as America’s sweetheart as she deemed another islander a Grammy-award-winning actor with performances so convincing the Academy might call.

When asked about Jadyn, Austin gave us a human error message, buffering wheel included. Andy Cohen tried to reboot him with, “If you think of something, call on us,” which was reunion gold.

The Chelley/Chris/Huda triangle drama turned out to be less about Chelley and more about Huda’s PhD in selfishness. And when Ola pressed Huda to “address the racism,” sis replied with “I was getting racism hate too,” which was peak “main character syndrome.” It’s so difficult to watch her cozy up to Black culture when it’s convenient for her.

Chelley wrapped that saga up beautifully with the line of the night: “I wish you the best from a distance.” A Shakespearean read.

Chris gave us another gem during the heart rate challenge discussion: “There’s a difference between dancing and licking private parts.” He’s not wrong, and we can’t help but love that he remained cool, calm and respectful through the whole reunion.

And let’s not forget Andy Cohen’s confusion with, “What was the bullying I missed?” Clearly, he’s been a part of some of my group chat discussions where we couldn’t understand Huda’s bullying claims. Even at the reunion, Huda said she felt the bullying after she left the villa. Girl, whet?

In the end, the real winners weren’t exactly the couples, but the friendships. The way Chelley and Olandria stan one another is everything you want in an actual girl’s girl. Still, three Black women — Olandria, Chelley, and Clarke — walked out coupled up, proving once again that Black girls stay winning, even in chaos.

Final verdict: messy, petty, and everything a reunion should be. We expect Y2K updos, Nicolandria’s glow, shirtless blazers, Andy Cohen, men falling asleep, Huda’s “self-reflection,” and Jeremiah’s reactions, to be trending for the next 24 hours.

The “Love Island USA” Season 7 reunion is now streaming on Peacock.

