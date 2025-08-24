Drake Gets His Own Amazon Warehouse For Official Merch
Fair Trade: Drake Launches Virtual Amazon Warehouse For His Merch
Drake has launched his official merch line in a big way. The rapper has his own virtual warehouse on Amazon.
As per Complex, Drake is giving his fans yet another way to shop with the boy. This week, the global e-commerce site unveiled Drake’s Warehouse, a landing page dedicated to selling new pieces that do not carry the October’s Very Own label. Included in the initial sale are items ranging from limited edition vinyl to branded clothing. As expected, there are non-traditional merch, which align with his Certified Lover Boy persona.
The Drake Body Pillow is exactly that – a sleep support that features a photograph of him wearing a hair bonnet while under bed sheets branded vertically throughout. We also get some stuffed dolls in the form of the canine featured on his recent For All The Dogs album and a sky blue scorpion plushy. Also not to be missed is the Official Drake Face Mask, which features him sort of hitting his infamous duck lip face.
You can shop Drake’s Warehouse on Amazon here.
Fair Trade: Drake Launches Virtual Amazon Warehouse For His Merch was originally published on hiphopwired.com
