Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum Raise Over $8.5 Million at Flood Relief Concert

Source: Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum at The 58th Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum headlined a benefit concert, “Band Together Texas,” on Sunday, featuring performances from several Texas country artists to raise money for flood relief for those affected by the Texas Hill Country Fourth of July floods. The benefit concert, which took place at the Moody Center in Austin, raised over $8.5 million for The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation.

Lambert and McCollum opened the night with a cover of George Strait’s True.

“Thank you Austin, Texas for showing up tonight. Thank you, everybody, for tuning in and showing up for us. We are banding together as Texans tonight,” Lambert said to the crowd. “It’s going to be a magical night of music, and for an amazing cause. My buddy [McCollum] and I, we called each other right away and we asked, ‘What can we do? We can sing, so let’s go sing.’ And that’s what we’re doing tonight!”

The entire benefit concert, lasting a little over three hours, was live-streamed on YouTube, and they are still accepting donations through QR codes that display onscreen.

On the morning of July 4, a flash floods hit areas of central Texas along the Guadalupe River with little warning, resulting in the deaths of at least 135 people. 117 of the lives lost as a result of the flooding occurred in Kerr County, with the damaged caused by the flood estimated to be at $1.1 billion.

The event’s lineup featured several Texas-born country artists, including Lambert, McCollum, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers Band. A native to Uvalde, TX, actor Matthew McConaughey delivered the opening monologue, highlighting the reason for the event and what the victims of the flooding have dealt with in the tragedy’s wake:

“The devastating floods that took so many lives, businesses and homes last month broke a lot of hearts,” McConaughey said in his monologue. “As that day gets further away into the distance of our rearview mirror, it’s only natural that our concern and attention recede just like those flood waters, but we must remember, for the families who suffered, they are just beginning the lengthy journey to rebuild their lives. Tonight is about restoration. We are here to revive, because even in the hardest times, we have to believe in the power of joy. So while we honor the heavy truths that brought us here, we will also celebrate the light that must continue to shine.”

The event also hosted some survivors of the flooding, and highlighted the impact of the first responders who risked their lives during the rescue and recovery efforts.

During his solo set, McCollum shouted out Lambert’s contributions to getting the event organized, as she was reportedly devastated by the tragedy that occurred in her home state, and felt compelled to find a way to contribute to relief in its aftermath:

“I’d like to give a shout out to [Lambert], she’s the whole reason all of this is going on,” McCollum said during his set. “She texted me right away and asked, ‘What can we do?’ I said, ‘I’ll do anything I could ever possibly do to help these people.’ So, good on all of y’all for being here on a Sunday night. I’ve never been more proud to be born and raised in the great state of Texas than I am tonight.”

Country music star Jason Aldean, who performed at the Moody Center the previous night, made a surprise an appearance, performing his hit song She’s Country, and duetting Amarillo Sky with Lambert. Aldean’s stage and production crew also donated their time by helping run the event.

In addition to the star-studded event featuring Texas country artists and other stars, actor Dennis Quaid, former University of Texas Football coach Mack Brown, former UT Football players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young, former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens, TV host Chris Harrison and fashion designer Kendra Scott all made appearances onstage to share stories of those present during and after the flooding in Hill Country.

