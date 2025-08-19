State Board to Send Letters to 82,000 Voters

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The first wave of mailings is now going out to North Carolina voters who need to provide their driver’s license number (DL#) or last four digits of their social security number (SSN4) as part of the Registration Repair Project.

The State Board of Elections is sending letters [read the letter (PDF)] to about 82,700 individuals whose voter registration records lack one of these numbers, as required by state and federal laws.

[Download the list of voters who will receive letters (CSV).]

The mailings encourage recipients to provide their identification numbers in one of the following three ways:

By mail: Fill out the form at the bottom of the letter, sign it, and mail it to the State Board of Elections in the enclosed pre-addressed return envelope. Postage is provided on the envelope. Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Online: If you have an N.C. driver’s license or DMV ID card, you can submit an updated voter registration form through the NCDMV’s secure website. Go to payments.ncdot.gov. There is no fee for this service. Click “Yes” when asked to update your voter information. In person: Visit your county board of elections office and provide the required information. You cannot update your registration by phone.

“It’s quick. It’s easy. It’s free,” said Sam Hayes, State Board executive director. “We strongly encourage all voters on the Registration Repair list to take action now and avoid any issues the next time they show up to vote.”

North Carolinians can search whether they are on the list via the Registration Repair Search Tool, which is updated daily. (Note: If you receive a letter but have already repaired your registration and no longer appear on the list, you do not have to take any additional action.)

It has been about a month since the launch of the Registration Repair Project on July 17, and already, the registrations of more than 20,000 voters have been fixed through a combination of research by the county boards of elections and the response of individual voters to update their registration records. As of Monday, Aug. 18, 82,540 registrants remained on the repair list, down 20% from 103,270 on the original list.

In future elections, in-person voters who still have not provided the required information to update their registration must vote provisional ballots and provide the information when they vote. That process is easy — the application for voting a provisional ballot includes prompts for DL# or SSN4.

The State Board is creating a flag to appear on these voters’ records in the electronic or paper poll books used at voting sites to alert poll workers that these voters must vote provisional ballots and provide the missing information for their ballot to count. Once a voter provides their DL# or SSN4 and that number is validated, the provisional ballot will count. County boards of elections will train poll workers accordingly.

For more information, go to ncsbe.gov/registrationrepair.

