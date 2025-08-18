Want To Learn Microsoft Excel?
Learn the specifics of this powerful spreadsheet software that is used for data analysis, organization, calculation, and visualization across many job industries, from business and finance to education and personal use.
This 3-month, instructor-led training program is also designed to prepare students to take the optional Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS): Excel Associate Certification exam. No prerequisites required to take this course other than basic knowledge using a Windows computer. Get comfortable writing formulas and functions and using graphic elements to represent data visually.
Learn how to manage worksheets and workbooks, cell and data ranges, tables and table data. Perform operations by using formulas and functions. Additionally, summarize data visually by creating, modifying, and formatting charts/sparklines and prepare workbooks for collaboration and distribution. Learn Excel and enhance your resume today!
Upon completion of this course, you will be prepared for the Microsoft Excel Associate certification exam. The Microsoft Excel Certification exam is not included with this course.
Location: Five Points Center for Active Adults
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 – Thursday, Dec. 4
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Cost: $610 for Resident / $625 for Non-Resident
Ages: 18 and older
Register on RecLink
-
