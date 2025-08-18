Listen Live
Local

Chatham Community Library to Host Back-to-School Bash

A family-friendly back to school celebration

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

School Bus
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Chatham Community Library, in partnership with Chatham Pride Alliance, will host a family-friendly back-to-school celebration on August 22. This program is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Back-to-School Bash!

WHEN: Friday, August 22, 2025

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham Community Library

Holmes Family Meeting Room

               197 NC Hwy 87 N

               Pittsboro, NC 27312

All Chatham County students are invited to join in the fun, connection, and celebration to welcome the new school year. Expect activities, community resources, and a welcoming space for all. Refreshments will be served. School supplies for local teachers are currently being collected at the library. A list of needed supplies can be found here: https://www.chathampride.org/back-to-school-supplies.

Funding for a portion of this program is made possible with the generous support of Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Image of Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo
Local

Get Ready To Dump The Junk In Morrisville

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Entertainment

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close