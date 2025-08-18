Chatham Community Library to Host Back-to-School Bash

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chatham Community Library, in partnership with Chatham Pride Alliance, will host a family-friendly back-to-school celebration on August 22. This program is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Back-to-School Bash!

WHEN: Friday, August 22, 2025

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chatham Community Library

Holmes Family Meeting Room

197 NC Hwy 87 N

Pittsboro, NC 27312

All Chatham County students are invited to join in the fun, connection, and celebration to welcome the new school year. Expect activities, community resources, and a welcoming space for all. Refreshments will be served. School supplies for local teachers are currently being collected at the library. A list of needed supplies can be found here: https://www.chathampride.org/back-to-school-supplies.

Funding for a portion of this program is made possible with the generous support of Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

