Raleigh Back to School Giveaway This Saturday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

Kick off the new school year with some fun in the park!

We’ll have backpacks and school supplies on hand, one per child, while supplies last. Note in My Pocket will be on site with free clothes in sizes newborn to adult. Free basic haircuts are available inside from 9 – 11 a.m., but spots are limited. Don’t forget to check out our Community Partners and activities in the park!

Event Partners: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Omicron Zeta Chapter, Hiram Tyree #727 Masonic Lodge, Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services, North Carolina Empowerment Organization, and Having Aunties in Reach.

Location: Sanderford Road Park

Date: Saturday, Aug. 16

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ages: 5 – 18

Cost: Free while supplies last – *Child must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark