Raleigh Back to School Giveaway This Saturday
Kick off the new school year with some fun in the park!
We’ll have backpacks and school supplies on hand, one per child, while supplies last. Note in My Pocket will be on site with free clothes in sizes newborn to adult. Free basic haircuts are available inside from 9 – 11 a.m., but spots are limited. Don’t forget to check out our Community Partners and activities in the park!
Event Partners: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Omicron Zeta Chapter, Hiram Tyree #727 Masonic Lodge, Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services, North Carolina Empowerment Organization, and Having Aunties in Reach.
Location: Sanderford Road Park
Date: Saturday, Aug. 16
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ages: 5 – 18
Cost: Free while supplies last – *Child must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music