Raleigh Back to School Giveaway This Saturday

Sanderford Road Park

Published on August 15, 2025

Prep For Success Back To School Drive
Kick off the new school year with some fun in the park!

We’ll have backpacks and school supplies on hand, one per child, while supplies last. Note in My Pocket will be on site with free clothes in sizes newborn to adult. Free basic haircuts are available inside from 9 – 11 a.m., but spots are limited. Don’t forget to check out our Community Partners and activities in the park!

Event Partners:  Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Omicron Zeta Chapter, Hiram Tyree #727 Masonic Lodge, Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services, North Carolina Empowerment Organization, and Having Aunties in Reach.

Location: Sanderford Road Park
Date: Saturday, Aug. 16 
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ages: 5 – 18
Cost: Free while supplies last – *Child must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies

