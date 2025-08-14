Get Your Kids Ready For Teen Morrisville 101
Teen Morrisville 101 is an annual residents academy for teens interested in local government, specifically in Morrisville. This is a free program for youth in grades 9-12. The program will be held from 4-6 p.m. once a week for four weeks, and will take place at Morrisville Town Hall, located at 100 Town Hall Drive. While the program is open to all high school students, preference will be given to those who live in Morrisville.
What’s in it for you?
- A behind-the-scenes look at how local government works, specifically in Morrisville
- A better understanding of what it takes to be a civil servant with a close-up look at different career options in local government
- A chance to get hands-on learning through group activities
- A great opportunity to talk to local government employees about what they do every day for the citizens in Morrisville
Dates
- September 17
- September 24
- October 1
- October 8
- October 14 (Graduation)
The class is packed with activities and information, and is perfect for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in government or are just looking for more insight into what it takes to run a town!
Fill out the 2025 Teen Morrisville 101 application.
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music