Get Your Kids Ready For Teen Morrisville 101

Register for Teen Morrisville 101

Published on August 14, 2025

Teen Morrisville 101 is an annual residents academy for teens interested in local government, specifically in Morrisville. This is a free program for youth in grades 9-12. The program will be held from 4-6 p.m. once a week for four weeks, and will take place at Morrisville Town Hall, located at 100 Town Hall Drive. While the program is open to all high school students, preference will be given to those who live in Morrisville.

What’s in it for you?

  • A behind-the-scenes look at how local government works, specifically in Morrisville
  • A better understanding of what it takes to be a civil servant with a close-up look at different career options in local government
  • A chance to get hands-on learning through group activities
  • A great opportunity to talk to local government employees about what they do every day for the citizens in Morrisville

Dates

  • September 17
  • September 24
  • October 1
  • October 8
  • October 14 (Graduation)

The class is packed with activities and information, and is perfect for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in government or are just looking for more insight into what it takes to run a town!

Fill out the 2025 Teen Morrisville 101 application.

