Listen Live
Health

2025 Black Maternal and Infant Health Conference

Transforming Systems for Black Maternal & Infant Health

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sonogram
Source: iStockPhoto / iStockPhoto

This one-day educational conference aims to address and reduce Black maternal and infant health disparities. Organized by Wake County, The Black Pearls Society, Inc. and Wake Area Health Education Center, the event will feature a range of stakeholder-led discussions and programming.

The annual conference provides a vital space for dialogue on the systemic inequities affecting Black birthing individuals and infants. It elevates community voices, supports activism and organization, and promotes collaborative solutions in maternal and infant health care.

The full agenda including session descriptions, speakers bios and event information can be found at wake.gov/BMIH.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close