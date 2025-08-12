2025 Black Maternal and Infant Health Conference
This one-day educational conference aims to address and reduce Black maternal and infant health disparities. Organized by Wake County, The Black Pearls Society, Inc. and Wake Area Health Education Center, the event will feature a range of stakeholder-led discussions and programming.
The annual conference provides a vital space for dialogue on the systemic inequities affecting Black birthing individuals and infants. It elevates community voices, supports activism and organization, and promotes collaborative solutions in maternal and infant health care.
The full agenda including session descriptions, speakers bios and event information can be found at wake.gov/BMIH.
