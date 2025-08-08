Listen Live
National S’mores Day in “S’Morrisville”

Morrisville Community Park (1520 Morrisville Parkway)

Published on August 8, 2025

Happy camp counsellor and children with marshmallows around campfire
Source: Hero Images / Getty

Morrisville residents are invited to take part in National S’mores Day in “S’Morrisville” each year.  That’s right – the Town will change its name and become S’Morrisville as we honor and enjoy the delicious snacks made famous at campfires everywhere. 

August 9, 2025 | 4-6 p.m.

Morrisville Community Park (1520 Morrisville Parkway)

Activities

Parking

Event parking will be at Morrisville Elementary School ( 1519 Morrisville Parkway). 

To enter Morrisville Elementary School, turn right from Davis Drive. When leaving the event, exit right towards Chapel Hill Road.

