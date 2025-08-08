National S’mores Day in “S’Morrisville”
Morrisville residents are invited to take part in National S’mores Day in “S’Morrisville” each year. That’s right – the Town will change its name and become S’Morrisville as we honor and enjoy the delicious snacks made famous at campfires everywhere.
August 9, 2025 | 4-6 p.m.
Morrisville Community Park (1520 Morrisville Parkway)
Activities
- S’mores (regular and vegan) provided by the Town
- Inflatables and games (free)
- Food trucks: Bruster’s Ice Cream, Kona Ice, The Mac House, and YoYo FroYo
- Town tables – Meet the Departments that make up the Town of Morrisville!
Parking
Event parking will be at Morrisville Elementary School ( 1519 Morrisville Parkway).
To enter Morrisville Elementary School, turn right from Davis Drive. When leaving the event, exit right towards Chapel Hill Road.
