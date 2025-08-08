Listen Live
Entertainment

NC Museum of Art Movies at Moore Square

A Free Outdoor Series with Raleigh Parks and Downtown Raleigh Alliance

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked"
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Join us at Moore Square for monthly screenings of family-friendly favorites, plus pre-movie fun with crafts, games, and food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an unforgettable evening under the stars—right in the heart of the city.

2025 Movie Schedule

  • “Wicked” – Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:15 p.m.
  • “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” — Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.

Details

Free for all ages
Food trucks begin serving at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-movie activities start at 6 p.m.

Follow @raleighparks, @mooresquare, and @ncartmuseum for updates on activities, food vendors, and special guests.

Presented in partnership with NCMA and Downtown Raleigh Alliance. See you in the Square!

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close