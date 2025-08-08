NC Museum of Art Movies at Moore Square
Join us at Moore Square for monthly screenings of family-friendly favorites, plus pre-movie fun with crafts, games, and food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an unforgettable evening under the stars—right in the heart of the city.
2025 Movie Schedule
- “Wicked” – Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:15 p.m.
- “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” — Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.
Details
Free for all ages
Food trucks begin serving at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-movie activities start at 6 p.m.
Follow @raleighparks, @mooresquare, and @ncartmuseum for updates on activities, food vendors, and special guests.
Presented in partnership with NCMA and Downtown Raleigh Alliance. See you in the Square!
