NC Museum of Art Movies at Moore Square

Join us at Moore Square for monthly screenings of family-friendly favorites, plus pre-movie fun with crafts, games, and food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an unforgettable evening under the stars—right in the heart of the city.

2025 Movie Schedule

“Wicked” – Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:15 p.m.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” — Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.

Details

Free for all ages

Food trucks begin serving at 5:30 p.m.

Pre-movie activities start at 6 p.m.

Presented in partnership with NCMA and Downtown Raleigh Alliance. See you in the Square!

