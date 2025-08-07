Loni Love Addresses Tamar Braxton’s ‘Big Back Cadillac’ Comment: ‘I Have No Beef’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Loni Love is keeping her response brief and focused after being asked about Tamar Braxton’s past comment during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When asked if she accepted Braxton’s apology for calling her a “big back Cadillac,” and whether she’d be open to clearing the air, Loni responded:

“I have no beef… I never respond to this. I use my platform to entertain, inform, and inspire… not to do beefs.”

The original comment came during a summer episode of The NeNe Leakes Show, where Braxton opened up about her time on The Real, which she helped develop. NeNe Leakes revealed that she was once approached to join the daytime talk show but turned it down due to her commitment to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That spot ultimately went to Loni Love.

In response, Braxton said:

“I wish they would’ve told me that because I wouldn’t have cast Big Back Cadillac. We probably would’ve been in our tenth season by now… Thanks. Ain’t that dumb? Ouch.”

The two also discussed how The Real came together. According to Braxton, she had originally been in talks with Telepictures to launch The Tamar Braxton Talk Show, but scheduling demands prompted her then-husband Vincent Herbert to suggest creating a panel-style show that wouldn’t rely entirely on her availability. Tamar said she was pregnant at the time and helped test with different people before the final cast was chosen.

She claimed she was involved in bringing on co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, while producers selected Jeannie Mai and Loni Love. Tamar, who was on the show from 2013 to 2016, has continued to express confusion about her exit. She has mentioned feeling bound by a “slave contract” and says she was let go while trying to renegotiate terms that would allow her to do more with her time.

While Tamar has alleged in the past that Loni Love played a role in her departure, Loni hasn’t directly addressed those claims and chose not to engage in the back-and-forth. Her latest comment signals she’s not looking to continue that conversation.

Tamar has since apologized for her remark, and for now, Loni appears ready to leave the situation in the past.

Loni Love Addresses Tamar Braxton’s ‘Big Back Cadillac’ Comment: ‘I Have No Beef’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com