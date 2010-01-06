CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

POLL: Do You Think The Word ‘Negro’ Should Be Removed From The Census Form?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: NYDailyNews.Com

The census form for 2010 features a word more often heard in 1966: Negro.

For many New York blacks, the word conjures visions of Jim Crow and segregation – even if the Census Bureau says it’s included to ensure an accurate count of the nation’s minority residents.

“It’s a bad vibe word,” said Kevin Bishop, 45, a Brooklyn salesman. “It doesn’t agree with me, doesn’t agree with my heart.”

Pamela Reese Smith, visiting the city yesterday from Rochester, said the term was outdated.

“I don’t think my ancestors would appreciate it in 2010,” said Smith, 56. “I don’t want my grandchildren being called Negroes.”

http://modpoll.com/poll.js?pid=agdwb2xsMmdvcgwLEgRQb2xsGNCQMgw&theme=&width=600

Click here to read more.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close